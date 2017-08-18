NOW: Strategist Steve Bannon leaving White House

By Published:
Steve Bannon
FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump is seen in Harrisburg, Pa. Bannon says there’s no military solution to North Korea’s threats and says the U.S. is losing the economic race against China. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post.

That’s according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Bannon was a key adviser to President Donald Trump’s general election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House.

The former leader of conservative Breitbart News pushed Trump to follow through with his campaign promises. But he’s also sparred with some of Trump’s closest advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner.

