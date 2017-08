LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Police in Lansing are looking for clues, and suspects, after a man was shot overnight.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. on the 2600 block of Teel Avenue.

That’s on Lansing’s south side.

The man was hit in the leg and taken to a hospital.

Police expect him to be okay.

They say information is limited and they don’t yet know who shot him.

This story will be developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.