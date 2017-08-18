Man accused of online threats in Michigan gets probation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A man who authorities say posted threatening, anti-Semitic messages on Twitter has been placed on probation for two years in western Michigan.

Our media partners at MLive report 31-year-old David Lenio of Grand Rapids learned his punishment on Thursday after being convicted in July of malicious use of a telecommunications device.

Lenio also was charged in 2015 in Flathead County, Montana, with making online threats to schools and religious leaders. An agreement to delay prosecution was reached in that case.

In Michigan, Lenio was accused of tweeting about killing Jewish religious leaders and shooting up schools. He was acquitted of more serious charges of aggravated stalking and using a computer to commit a crime.

Lenio also was ordered to get mental health treatment and not use social media or the internet.