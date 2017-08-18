Man accused of online threats in Michigan gets probation

By Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A man who authorities say posted threatening, anti-Semitic messages on Twitter has been placed on probation for two years in western Michigan.

Our media partners at MLive report 31-year-old David Lenio of Grand Rapids learned his punishment on Thursday after being convicted in July of malicious use of a telecommunications device.

Lenio also was charged in 2015 in Flathead County, Montana, with making online threats to schools and religious leaders. An agreement to delay prosecution was reached in that case.

In Michigan, Lenio was accused of tweeting about killing Jewish religious leaders and shooting up schools. He was acquitted of more serious charges of aggravated stalking and using a computer to commit a crime.

Lenio also was ordered to get mental health treatment and not use social media or the internet.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s