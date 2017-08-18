Guilford Investigation: Civil suit can move forward

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A judge is allowing a civil lawsuit against the Eaton County deputy who shot and killed 17-year-old Deven Guilford to go to trial.

It’s been nearly two and a half years since Guilford was pulled over by Sergeant Jonathan Frost for flashing his high beams lights at him.

Guilford didn’t have his driver’s license when he was stopped and was ordered to get out of his car.

Body-cam video shows the moments leading up to Frost using a “stun gun” on Guilford.

That’s when Frost says they started fighting.

It came to a sudden end when Guilford was shot seven times.

Eaton County prosecutors decided Frost would not face any criminal charges but Guilford’s family filed a civil lawsuit in federal court.

They say Frost used excessive force during the arrest.

A judge in Kalamazoo handling the case has dismissed the family’s argument that the stop was unlawful but he is allowing two claims against the sergeant to move forward.

We’ll keep you updated on the case as it moves forward.