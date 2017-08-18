Group takes to Lansing streets to protest Michigan prisons

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A handful of protesters snarled traffic in downtown Lansing today just before noon.

The group was demonstrating against what they claim is racism and fascism in the Michigan prison system.

An estimated two dozen people blocked traffic outside the Michigan Department of Corrections offices on Michigan Avenue for a short period.

They then reassembled in front of vehicles on Grand Avenue.

The group is protesting in conjunction with Saturday’s Millions for Prisoners March in Washington DC.

Protesters claim the Michigan prison system is disproportionately made up of people of color.

They also charge that solitary confinement is a form of torture in prison.

Today’s protest lasted less than 30 minutes and there were no arrests.