“Emma” Pet Of The Day August 18

Meet “Emma”, our Pet Of The Day. Emma is a very sweet, cuddly gal! She is very friendly and has lived with other animals. She’ll make a great companion. At the shelter stares out the window looking for her new owner! You can visit her at the Ingham County Animal Shelter or at the Meow Luau event at the Frandor shopping center on Saturday from noon to 6pm and Sunday from noon to 4p.m. For more information about Emma call 517-676-8370.

