East Lansing Police investigate death of MSU student

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Investigators from the East Lansing Police Department are investigating the death of a Michigan State University student late last night.

6 News has learned officers were called to the 1100 block of Beech Street in East Lansing at 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

They were responding to a call from a person who said they were concerned by some text messages from a friend, a 22-year-old student from Mattawan, near Kalamazoo.

Police forced their way into the apartment when no one answered the door and found a deceased man.

Police do not suspect foul play and they say evidence at the scene indicates the death was caused by a drug overdose.

The investigation is continuing.

