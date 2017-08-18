Brawl erupts in Lansing neighborhood; woman rushed to hospital

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police are on the scene of what is being described as a “full-out brawl” which may have been caused by an auto crash.

It all began on the 1300 block of Vermont just after 9:25 a.m.

Two women were injured with what 6 News has been told are stab wounds.

One of those women was taken to a local hospital for treatement.

There is no solid information on suspects at this time.

Lansing Police officers are interviewing neighbors who watched the fight develop.

6 News has a crew there and will update this story online and on 6 News at Noon.

