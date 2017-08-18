Asian carp found near Lake Michigan got past barriers

By Published:
Bighead Carp
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006 file photo, a bighead carp, front, a species of the Asian carp, swims in an exhibit that highlights plants and animals that eat or compete with Great Lakes native species, at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium. A new study based on computer modeling says if Asian carp successfully invade Lake Erie, they eventually could make up about one-third of the total fish weight there and cause declines of walleye and other valuable sport species. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – Officials say an Asian carp found in a Chicago waterway this summer apparently got past an electric barrier system intended to prevent the invasive fish from reaching the Great Lakes.

The Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee says an autopsy shows the 4-year-old male silver carp originated in the Illinois/Middle Mississippi watershed.

It was caught June 22 in Chicago’s Little Calumet River, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) from Lake Michigan.

That would suggest the carp somehow evaded three electric barriers 37 miles (60 kilometers) from the lake. But officials say they’re not sure how it happened.

Environmentalists and officials in some Great Lakes states say the barriers aren’t enough to stop the carp.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently released a list of options for strengthening defenses at a lock and dam in Illinois.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s