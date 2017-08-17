UPDATE: Jackson shooting victim gives gift of life

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman who was shot in the head earlier this week in Jackson has died.

34-year-old Tashia Wright passed away Friday after her organs were donated.

Tuesday afternoon, police found Wright unconscious inside her apartment at the Abby Villas Apartments in Jackson.

She had been shot once in the head in what investigators believe was a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

29-year-old Troy Calhoun was arrested the same day.

Right now he’s facing one count of attempted murder but that charge is expected to be bumped up in the wake of Wright’s death.

While this is a very hard thing for Wright’s family to go through, they’re comforted to know her organs have already saved four lives.

When Tashia Wright arrived at the hospital, doctors knew right away her life was in danger.

“She was in very bad shape. She was critically ill,” said Dr. Jonathan Schweid of Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

Dr. Schweid was part of the team that worked on the 34-year-old.

He says they did everything they could to save her but with a severe gun-shot wound to the head; it was clear by the next day that Wright wouldn’t survive.

“Like in this case, the patient is in fact brain dead. Then we provide the family with the next steps with which to go forward,” Dr. Schweid said.

Since Wright was a registered organ donor, Gift of Life Michigan stepped in to help her family through the process.

“She’s turning a tragic, awful situation into one that’s providing hope for a whole lot of people,” said Betsy Miner-Swartz, a communications specialist with Gift of Life Michigan.

Gift of Life Michigan says Wright’s heart, liver, and two kidneys have already saved four lives.

“There are 3,500 people in Michigan waiting today for a heart or lungs. They might have a day or a week or an hour to live and they’re waiting for that one phone call. Four people got phone calls today,” Miner-Swartz said.

The victim’s father, Thomas Wright, sent 6 News a statement about the donations.

“It makes me feel just wonderful. My daughter was a lover and a giver and for her to be able to help others live a better life, that’s what she would want. All she ever wanted in life was to help others and she’s doing a bang up job.”

Dr. Schweid says he sees these organ donations come full circle.

“People can go from a condition where they themselves are on death’s door to being able to live a life. They’re tremendously grateful and so are families around them,” Dr. Schweid said.

If you’d like to become an organ donor, visit this link: http://www.giftoflifemichigan.org/

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The Jackson County Prosecutor has formally charged a man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head.

Troy Lawson Calhoun faces charges of “assault with intent to murder” as well as a felony firearms charge.

If convicted of the assault charge, the 29-year-old faces a sentence of up to life in prison. The firearms charge carries a penalty of two years.

Jackson police say Calhoun shot his girlfriend, 34-year-old Tashia Wright on Tuesday (August 15th) at the Abbey Villas Apartments after some kind of domestic dispute.

Wright remains in critical condition at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson.

Calhoun took off after the shooting, but police picked him up about an hour later in a home along the 300 block of W. Biddle St.

A judge set his bond at $200,000. He’s scheduled to be back in court at the end of the month to hear some of the evidence against him.