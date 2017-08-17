Two-A-Days: Jackson Lumen Christi Titans

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Thursday is a scrimmage day for a lot of area high school football teams and the season openers are in many cases just 8 days away now.

Next Thursday night is our first 5th quarter show of the new season and we continue our 6 Sports Two-A-Days at Jackson Lumen Christi.

And this team is annually one of the very best teams in our area.

What a powerhouse program this has been, 19 straight years in the MHSAA playoffs, under the leadership of a Jackson icon the legendary Herb Brogan, now in his 38th season running this program.

The Titans are coming off a state championship last season, the 9th state title during the Herb Brogan reign.

Lumen opens the season a week from Friday at powerful Grand Rapids West Catholic but that’s old news to Brogan.

He has a message for this team:

“Well you gotta get in the playoffs first. And you know one of the points that we tried to make with the kids was that we’re Division 6, defending division 6 state champions. But there are no division 6 teams on our schedule. We got the Division 5 defending state champion then we got a lot of Division 3 and 4 teams so we’ve got our work cut out for us. We had several really close games in the league last year so we’ve got some challenges. We have to, number one, qualify for the playoffs.”

“We always hang out with the juniors this year and some of the sophomores off the field and stuff like that and have them over to each others houses and we’ve hung out with each other. I think it’s fun playing out here and having friends and just having fun together.”