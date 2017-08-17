Two-A-Days: Grass Lake Warriors

GRASS LAKE, Mich (WLNS) – To Grass Lake High School we go now. The Warriors, like their neighbors at Lumen Christi, have put together a run of playoff appearances under 18-year head coach Randy Cole. He’s been in the program 35 years, 12 consecutive trips to the playoffs for the Warriors, who play in the tough-as-nails Cascades Conference.

The Warriors open the season a week from Friday against Stockbridge and after a great regular season the warriors’ dream ended last November with a loss in the district championship game to Cascades Conference rival Napoleon.

But this is a new season.

“The day we came off the field we were ready to get right back on, as soon as we lost to Napoleon we were always up for next year. Getting ready, back to conditioning, all winter workouts coming up, had big numbers for the summer workouts and getting ready to play football again. We’re a little bit of a smaller group than we were last year. We had a real big senior group so we’re smaller in

numbers and smaller in size but they’ve done their job. They know what the program’s all about and they do what we ask of them so we’re happy with them.”

“We lost a lot of leadership, we lost a lot of talent last year but we’re right back up. We have a lot of new guys coming up that are just as talented as the ones who left last year.”