Three arrested for using a drone to drop a cell phone, drugs into correctional facility

Ionia, Mich. – Three individuals have been arrested following their attempt to introduce a cell phone and drugs into the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia with the aid of a drone.

This is one of the first occurrences in the nation where suspects were immediately arrested by law enforcement after allegedly introducing contraband into a prison facility.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, two corrections officers heard the sound of a drone in the yard area inside the prison and began to investigate. As they did, the drone dropped a package near a housing unit. The officers responded and notified additional staff. The drone then returned to the area where corrections officers had gathered and dropped an additional package near the same area.

Staff at the prison contacted local law enforcement who responded and were able to detain a vehicle and three individuals who were found near the prison.

The Michigan State Police assisted facility staff and members of the department’s Emergency Response Team in conducting a thorough search of the facility grounds and areas surrounding the facility after the incident.