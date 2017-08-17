This Morning: Local twins hit the fashion runway in stylish competition

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A set of twins from Grand Ledge are set to debut on a nationally-televised fashion show tonight.

Claire and Shawn Buitendorp will be competing on season 16 of “Project Runway“, the popular fashion competition.

They’ll be making history on the show because they are the first family members to ever compete against each on the show.

Before they make their debut they stopped in to visit the crew on 6 News This Morning to discuss the show, how they started and what it’s like to dress stars like singer Katy Perry.

Click the video above to watch their visit.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s