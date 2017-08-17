This Morning: Local twins hit the fashion runway in stylish competition

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A set of twins from Grand Ledge are set to debut on a nationally-televised fashion show tonight.

Claire and Shawn Buitendorp will be competing on season 16 of “Project Runway“, the popular fashion competition.

They’ll be making history on the show because they are the first family members to ever compete against each on the show.

Before they make their debut they stopped in to visit the crew on 6 News This Morning to discuss the show, how they started and what it’s like to dress stars like singer Katy Perry.

Click the video above to watch their visit.