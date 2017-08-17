State gives green light to three ballot initiatives, including marijuana legalization

Related Coverage Marijuana petition drive gets setback

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The State Elections Commission certified three petition drives today that could result in three more ballot questions for 2018.

The state approved a second petition drive to legalize pot.

It gave the green light for all employees to bank earned sick time in the work place

And after an 11th hour technicality was resolved, supporters of a plan will have a chance to change the way voting district lines are drawn by a so called independent commission and not the sitting governor and the Michigan House and Senate.

The backers of that petition drive failed to provide a legal affidavit regarding the title of the petition and so the process was stalled over this technicality.

The head of that drive argues the political party with the most power gets to draw the voting districts to favor their candidates, in this case favoring the Republicans.

“There are 14 congressional districts so you would expect a 50-50 split,” said Kathie Fahey of “Voters not Politicians”. “But it was nine seats for the Republicans and five for the Democrats even though the people voted 50-50.”

Republican consultant Jamie Roe thinks the drive is unconstitutional adding, “this is a bunch of Democrats who can’t win elections and so they are trying to rig the system.”

Also in the audience were those who want employees to earn sick time.

Backers argue if that is not done, “if we don’t have earned sick time people will to work sick and children will go to school sick and this could infect the entire state,” insisted Danielle Atkinson.

The legalize pot petition drive will compete with another proposal.

Jeffrey Hanks, the backer of that drive, says the other one is far-reaching. “It would sort of repeal, regate and wipe out all the cannabis laws entirely.”

Petition backers need about 350,000 plus names to secure a spot on the 2018 statewide ballot.