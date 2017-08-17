Search is on for man police say exposed himself to teen

By Published:
Photo: WHMI

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old at a Livingston County beach Wednesday.

Green Oak Township Police were called to the Island Lake State Recreation Area in Livingston County around 1:35pm for a report of indecent exposure.

According to Green Oak Township Police a man approached a 15-year-old on foot, took off his pants, and told the victim to come over to him.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early to mid-thirties, has dark curly hair that reaches the middle of his neck in length, a full beard, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Police say the suspect’s last known location was Grand River and Kensington Road, and he was driving a charcoal gray Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Oak Township Police or Livingston County Central Dispatch at 517-546-9111.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s