Search is on for man police say exposed himself to teen

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old at a Livingston County beach Wednesday.

Green Oak Township Police were called to the Island Lake State Recreation Area in Livingston County around 1:35pm for a report of indecent exposure.

According to Green Oak Township Police a man approached a 15-year-old on foot, took off his pants, and told the victim to come over to him.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early to mid-thirties, has dark curly hair that reaches the middle of his neck in length, a full beard, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Police say the suspect’s last known location was Grand River and Kensington Road, and he was driving a charcoal gray Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Oak Township Police or Livingston County Central Dispatch at 517-546-9111.