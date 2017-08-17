Petitioners want to change voting districts and marijuana use laws

Related Coverage Board of State Canvassers reject legal pot petitions; OKs Schuette recall petition language

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Should lawmakers be the ones to determine the size and scope of their voting districts?

Not everyone thinks so and this morning a group is petitioning the Board of State Canvassers to change the rules.

That’s not the only thing the Board is considering today.

Legalizing marijuana is also up for discussion.

The re-districting effort is being pushed by a group calling themselves “Voters Not Politicians” and what they’re asking for requires a change to the Michigan Constitution.

Right now voting districts on the Congressional and State level are drawn out by legislators.

It’s something opponents say can give political parties an unfair advantage.

In a process known as gerrymandering.

The petition suggests that citizen committees should have that power instead.

Today the Board of State Canvassers will consider the petition to put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot.

A second petition going in front of board members today seeks to legalize agricultural, recreational, personal and commercial marijuana use.

This is similar to a petition filed last year.

However, that petition was rejected due to stricter implementation of the 6-month expiration date for petition signatures.

The board is scheduled to meet at the Lansing Center this morning at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated online and on 6 News today.