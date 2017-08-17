New cancer center helps patients fight cancer closer to home

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Cancer is something that touches families across mid-Michigan.

And now a new cancer center in Jackson is providing life-saving treatments closer to home.

Thursday morning, Henry Ford Allegiance Health announced its cancer treatment center is now part of the Henry Ford Cancer Institute.

“And that’s just nothing but a gain for the Jackson community,” said Bob Riney, President of Health Care Operations for Henry Ford Health System.

The cancer center was previously run by Michigan Medicine.

But since Allegiance joined Henry Ford Health System last year, this was a natural next step.

“We have the opportunity to blend what’s already here with the unique capabilities that come from Henry Ford Health System,” Riney said.

The new cancer center means more than just a new sign going up; it’s bringing the latest in cancer care to Jackson.

Patients now have more access to clinical trials, research programs, and new approaches to treating rare and complex cancers.

“For patients facing cancer, you want to know that you have access to clinical trials that are the best and most advanced, or the most innovative,” Riney said.

This also means patients won’t have to travel far to get top-of-the-line care.

“People can be here with their families and that adds to healing. And some people choose to travel, but many tell us that is a challenge and it adds to the stress. There are more logistics when quality of life is very important,” said Henry Ford Allegiance Health CEO Georgia Fojtasek.

They see this change as a hometown approach to helping people fight cancer.

“Where you don’t get treated like a number, and you don’t get lost in the system,” Fojtasek said.