LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When people first hear about this, they think it’s a scam. However, it’s not.

MoviePass was created by Netflix co-founder, Mitch Lowe, and he wants to bring people back to the theaters.

When signing up for the service, you’re actually prompted to sign up for a debit card. However,it’s a debit card that is not linked to your bank account. It’s simply a way to pick up your tickets.

Watch above to learn more about the service.

Sign up at: www.moviepass.com