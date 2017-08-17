MSU denies white nationalist group’s request to give speech on campus

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Following the protests in Charlottesville, MSU has denied the National Policy Institute’s request to rent space on campus to accommodate a speaker.

The University says the decision was made due to significant concerns about public safety in the wake of the tragic violence in last weekend.

The University continued to say, “While we remain firm in our commitment to freedom of expression, our first obligation is to the safety and security of our students and our community”

This morning, we asked our viewers if they thought MSU should allow a white supremacist organization to speak on campus and the results are in.

About 68% of you said no.

About 26% said Yes and about 6% said I don’t know.

To weigh in take our poll right now on our homepage http://www.wlns.com.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s