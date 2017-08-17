MSU denies white nationalist group’s request to give speech on campus

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Following the protests in Charlottesville, MSU has denied the National Policy Institute’s request to rent space on campus to accommodate a speaker.

The University says the decision was made due to significant concerns about public safety in the wake of the tragic violence in last weekend.

The University continued to say, “While we remain firm in our commitment to freedom of expression, our first obligation is to the safety and security of our students and our community”

This morning, we asked our viewers if they thought MSU should allow a white supremacist organization to speak on campus and the results are in.

About 68% of you said no.

About 26% said Yes and about 6% said I don’t know.

