“Monet” Pet Of The Day August 17

Meet “Monet”, our Pet Of The Day today. Monet is a happy, friendly American Staffordshire mix. She has an outgoing personality and loves to cuddle with her people. Monet can be a bit worried about things she isn’t familiar with so an experienced, patient owner would be ideal. She would like to work on her socialization skills so she doesn’t overwhelm people with her friendliness. Monet has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Monet by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

