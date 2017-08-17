Michigan business owner defends himself amid Nazi accusation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) – A Kalamazoo business owner says he made bad decisions regarding Nazi-related photos that recently resurfaced on social media after being taken several years ago, but that he isn’t a white supremacist.

Aaron VanArsdale confirmed he is pictured in two photos that a Lansing man recently shared on Facebook. The post was shared more than 4,000 times as of Wednesday.

One photo shows VanArsdale raising his hand in a Nazi salute, and the other photo shows a swastika drawn on his forehead.

The photos have resulted in messages calling VanArsdale a racist and a Nazi as well as calls to boycott his business, Craft Draft 2 Go.

VanArsdale’s business was vandalized Wednesday. He’s closing it for now.

VanArsdale says the photos were taken in humor but that he believes in equality.

