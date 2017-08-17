Man charged after shooting girlfriend

Prosecutors have formally charged a man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head.

Troy Lawson Calhoun faces charges of “assault with intent to murder” as well as a felony firearms charge.

If convicted of the assault charge, the 29-year-old faces a sentence of up to life in prison. The firearms charge carries a penalty of two years.

Jackson police say Calhoun shot his girlfriend, 34-year-old Tashia Wright on Tuesday (August 15th) at the Abbey Villas Apartments after some kind of domestic dispute.

Wright remains in critical condition at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson.

Calhoun took off after the shooting, but police picked him up about an hour later in a home along the 300 block of W. Biddle St.

A judge set his bond at $200,000. He’s scheduled to be back in court at the end of the month to hear some of the evidence against him.