Lansing Police looking for suspect in bank robbery

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police Department is investigating a bank robbery from the PNC Bank (3820 W Saginaw Rd., Lansing) that occurred approximately 2:20 pm on 08-17-2017.

One suspect entered the bank, wrote a note, and handed it to a teller. The note implied a weapon and demanded money. The teller handed the suspect approximately $700.00, the suspect then fled the scene in a white 4dr. sedan. No weapon was seen. Lansing Township Police Department officers, Lansing Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation all responded to the bank in attempted to located and arrest the suspect.

The Lansing Township Police Department is looking for information regarding this incident; the suspect is described as a white male, 5’9, with short brown hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a white A-shirt, blue hooded pullover and red/orange shorts. The suspect also has tattoos present near his neck line.
Anyone with information should call the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.

