High school teams can compete in cyber security challenge

DETROIT (AP) – Michigan high school students are being invited to match wits with their peers in a contest measuring knowledge of information technology and cyber security.

The Governor’s High School Cyber Challenge is intended to build interest in cyber security as a career.

It’s run by Merit Network, a nonprofit corporation owned by Michigan’s public universities.

Each participating team consists of three students and one adult coach or administrator. Last year’s inaugural challenge drew 94 teams.

The initial round is from Oct. 2-5. It consists of open-book questions about programming, operating systems and hacking.

The top 10 teams advance to the second round Oct. 30 during the North American International Cyber Summit at Cobo Center in Detroit. Teams will compete in an intensive, timed series of challenges.