Dearborn doctor arrested for writing prescriptions for 500K opioid pills this year

DEARBORN, Mich – A West Bloomfield doctor operating out of a Dearborn clinic was arrested on Thursday for allegedly writing prescriptions for more than half a million opioid pain pills since January, according to Michigan State Police.

Our media partners at MLive report the doctor was identified only as a 50-year-old Arab man who worked at the Dearborn Medical Clinic on Greenfield and Warren roads, said Lt. Mike Shaw, a public information officer with MSP.

Shaw said a 20-year-old female office assistant from Detroit was also arrested.

An investigation into the clinic and the doctor started in early July after a number of residents complained to Dearborn police about large groups of people lined up outside the facility.

“They said it looked like Black Friday next to the clinic, walking in without appointments,” Shaw said.

The pair is scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

