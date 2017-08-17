Dangers of not wearing a safety belt in the back seat

We all know seat belts save lives.

But a new survey finds many people don’t wear them while riding in the back seat.

A new survey from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety finds that while 91% of people always wear a seat belt in the front, only 72% click it in the back seat, and that number drops to 57% when traveling in cabs and ride services like Uber and Lyft.

According to the survey, many back seat passengers think the back seat is safer than the front.

But State Police First Lieutenant, Joseph Thomas says, that just isn’t true.

“If you’re wearing a safety belt restraint, you increase the ability to survive a crash,” says Lt. Thomas.

Lt. Thomas says even crashes at slow speeds pose a serious danger to passenger, and if you chose not to buckle up in the back, Lt. Thomas says you aren’t only putting yourself at risk.

“You now have a rear seat passenger who’s tumbling around, ” says Lt. Thomas.

That tumbling person can slam the driver into the steering wheel.

Here in Michigan it’s the law to wear a seat belt in the front, but passengers in the back, 16-years and older don’t have to.

But Lt. Thomas says, drivers should make their own rules that could save a life.

“It could be somebody else’s fault that causes the crash and you never saw it coming,” says Lt. Thomas.

Many people who said they don’t buckle up in the back, did say they would, if there was some sort of signal that reminded them to do so.