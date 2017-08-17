Art installation placed along Lansing River Trail

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing’s River Trail has some new art but this isn’t the first time it’s been shown off.

The “Sign Language” installation was originally debuted during the Grand Rapids Art Prize competition.

The signs look like something you’d see out on the road but they carry messages of love and hope.

“Very pleased to have them placed here in my hometown,” said artist Ben Graham. “I think, that’s as much as I could have hoped for in creating this instalation two years ago and just very proud to have them here in Lansing and hopefully passing the word if you will about these positive, uplifting messages.”

The entire installation is made up of seven different signs.

