Are you prepared for severe weather?

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is a chance of severe weather in mid-Michigan today.

Our StormTracker 6 weather team is watching the system develop and will keep you informed.

Besides watching on television, download our Stormtracker 6 weather app for your smartphone or tablet. You can get warnings directly through that app.

Already have a weather radio? Make sure your weather radio has fresh batteries.

Have a family plan that includes an emergency safe place in your home, whether it’s in the basement or in the center of the house, putting as many walls as possible between you and the outside.

If you live in a mobile home go to a sturdy building well before a storm approaches.

Strong wind events and severe thunderstorms, not just tornadoes, can knock down trees, causing power outages.

So plan ahead. Have a safety kit with a battery powered radio, flashlight, extra batteries, your prescription medications, and a first-aid kit.

Also have some food that could last for a few days, including granola bars, and bottled water.

You can also keep track of power outages through these online links:

Lansing Board of Water and Light

Lansing Board of Water and Light Everbridge Alert System

Consumers Energy

DTE Outage Center

