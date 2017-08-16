Two-A-Days: Eaton Rapids Greyhounds

EATON RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – Stop number 14 on our 2-week, 20 stop journey takes us to Eaton Rapids, Greyhound territory, where Mike Smith starts his 5th season at the helm.

He worked his magic to get the Greyhounds into the playoffs in each of his first two seasons but E.R. has missed the last two seasons.

Of course the Hounds play in the very tough CAAC White.

But the former longtime coach at Holt High School, who tried college coaching at Olivet for a couple of years between jobs, seems to have found a home back on the high school sidelines.

Reporter: “Is high school football still what you’re about?”

Smith: “There’s nothing like a Friday night, nothing can compare. I saw a story on TV the other day about some kid was playing in the D-2 championship and all of a sudden the star running back turned to their coach and said ya know—it’s still not like a Friday night. Ha ha ha, and he was all taken aback but it’s truly Americana. That’s what this is and it’s something that we’ll all reflect on. I tell them that sooner or later you’re going to be along that fence over there with all the other ex-players talking about the day and the bus ride and everything like that and it’s amazing because 20 years ago you’re going to be a much better player than you were 10 years ago…ha ha…”