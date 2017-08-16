Trump leaves top strategist’s future in limbo: ‘We’ll see’

Steve Bannon
FILE - In this April 9, 2017, file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon steps off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Bannon was with President Donald Trump on his return trip from Florida. Trump won’t say whether he plans to keep Steve Bannon, a onetime top adviser and key campaign strategist, in the White House. “We’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon,” Trump said at an impromptu news conference on Aug. 15 where he fielded questions about his confidence in his adviser. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump is saying “we’ll see what happens” with top strategist Steve Bannon.

The president refused to express confidence in Bannon during an impromptu news conference Tuesday.

Bannon was a key general election campaign adviser and has been a forceful presence at the White House. But the former leader of conservative Breitbart News has drawn fire from some of Trump’s closest advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump’s less-than-enthusiastic defense calls into question Bannon’s assessment of his situation. He had been telling people that he believed his job was safe, following a conversation in recent days with new chief of staff John Kelly. That’s according to a White House official who demanded anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

The president did say Bannon is a “good man” and not a racist.

