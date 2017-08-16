Skubick: It’s a 12 second session for State Senate

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – What if they held a legislative session and nobody showed up?

Well, almost nobody.

There was one Republican senator and the Lt. Governor.

Normally there are 38 senators.

Over in the 109-member Michigan House, eight members appeared.

The House session took twenty minutes.

The Senate session took 12 seconds.

State Rep. Steve Marino said “obviously it doesn’t look good.”

Lawmakers have met twice this summer; July 12 when they did some legislative work and today when nothing was done other than 36 bills being introduced.

“Being a legislator isn’t just voting on bills,” said Rep. Tom Barrett. “It includes meeting with people in the district, learning from them and hearing their concerns and then implementing them.”

The lone senator who did show up reports just because you don’t see lawmakers at the Capitol does not mean they aren’t working back home.

“We are working during the summer,” insisted Sen. Mike Kowall. “I don’t know anyone who is laying on the beach. We’re all over the state talking to residents about the economy and every other thing they’re concerned about.”

But there is no way to prove that lawmakers are working back home.

“You’re more than welcome to look at my calendar anytime,” offered Sen. Marino. “I guarantee it’s filled up. I can’t speak for everyone else.”

