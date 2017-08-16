Scam Alert: DTE threatens to stop service unless you pay

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Fowler Police Department issued a scam alert on its Facebook page this afternoon.

The post reads:

The scammers are at it again!! Two area businesses have had a “representative” from “DTE” call them stating that their electricity is scheduled to be turned off in 30 minutes if they do not pay their outstanding bill immediately…..please do not fall for this. There is no outstanding bill only scammers wanting your money. And the scammers have added a new twist. If you call the number they give your or the one that appears on your caller ID, whomever answers the call answers saying “Thank you for calling DTE”. IT’S NOT DTE!!

If you have any questions about the scam you are asked to call the Fowler Police Department at 517-223-8711.