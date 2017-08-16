Permits sought to protect homes from Lake Michigan dune

By Published:
Photo: Joel Bissell MLive

MEARS, Mich. (AP) – Officials say they’re working to get permits into place so homeowners can protect property in a western Michigan tourist destination from being taken over by sand dunes.

An 80-foot-tall dune at Silver Lake State Park has moved close to Sue Dressler’s cottage along Lake Michigan.

The dune, which is part of nearly 2,000 acres of sand dunes in the area, still contains pieces of another cottage of Dressler’s it consumed in April.

The Detroit Free Press and and our media partners at MLive report the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality recently put a stop to truckloads of sand being taken from the dune.

The DEQ says it’s working with area residents to line up proper permits so sand can be moved.

Dressler says she wants to defend her cottage from the sand.

More from MLive: DEQ to property owners: Stop removing sand from cottage-swallowing dune

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s