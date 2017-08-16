New judge ordered for Nestle water case

Bottles of Nestle Ice Mountain brand water at the company's Stanwood, Mich. bottling plant in Nov. 2016. (Garret Ellison | MLive)

EVART, Mich (WLNS) – There is an update on a story we’ve been following in northern Michigan.

State officials have to assign a new judge to the Nestle water zoning case in Evart, south of Cadillac, after four judges excused themselves from hearing it.

The Osceola Township planning commission has denied Nestle’s request to pump more water out of the city of Evart.

Nestle is trying to appeal that decision.

According our media partners at MLive the judges that excused themselves have worked with Nestle waters in the past.

Nestle uses the water for its “Ice Mountain” brand of bottled water.

