A white nationalist group wants to give a speech at MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The National Policy Institute, a white nationalist think tank, is seeking to rent facilities at MSU in in September to accommodate a speaker.

MSU released a statement saying no decision has yet been made as to letting them speak or not. The statement continues to say, “We are reviewing the request closely in light of the deplorable violence in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend. Michigan State takes seriously its obligations to accommodate a broad range of speech. As our record shows, this university does not determine who can access public spaces based on what they think or say.”

This was first reported by the Lansing City Pulse.

