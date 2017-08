EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – Police in Eaton County are on the lookout right now for the person they say robbed a man overnight.

Near the intersection of Elmwood Road and Mall Drive by the Lansing Mall.

Police say a man walked up to the 27-year old victim with a gun and took property then left running.

Police created a perimeter an called in their K-9 teams but the trail went cold.

If you have any information about the robbery you are asked to call 911.