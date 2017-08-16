Injunction stands against $2.5M to Michigan private schools

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – The Michigan appeals court has turned down an appeal in a dispute over public aid for private schools.

A judge last month put a freeze on $2.5 million for fire drills, inspections and other state requirements at private schools. The money was approved by lawmakers in 2016, but critics say it violates the Michigan Constitution.

The appeals court on Monday said it found no grounds to get involved immediately. It means the injunction will stand. The court still is determining whether private schools can intervene in the lawsuit by public school groups.

Michael Steinberg of the American Civil Liberties Union says Michigan tax dollars can’t go to private schools, directly or indirectly.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s