Ian Kinsler says ump Angel Hernandez should find a new job

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler had harsh words Tuesday for Angel Hernandez, saying the veteran umpire should find another job.

A day after being ejected from a game for questioning Hernandez’s calls on balls and strikes, Kinsler told reporters covering the Tigers that Hernandez is a bad umpire who is “messing” with games “blatantly.”

“It has to do with changing the game. He’s changing the game. He needs to find another job, he really does,” Kinsler said.

Kinsler’s comments were reported online by multiple media outlets just before Detroit played the Texas Rangers and early in the game.

After the Rangers’ 10-4 win Tuesday night, when Hernandez worked third base, the umpire said he didn’t know about Kinsler’s criticism. When told in general what the player said, Hernandez said “it doesn’t matter.”

“I’m not at liberty to discuss tit-for-tat what’s going on. As a matter of fact, I don’t even care what he said,” Hernandez said. “What I care about is going out there and doing my job, to the best I can do.”

A normal rotation for the umpires would put Hernandez at second base for the series finale Wednesday, just steps away from Kinsler much of the night.

Hernandez said he has no issues with Kinsler.