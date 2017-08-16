Foreign plankton species makes first appearance in Lake Erie

By Published:

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – A type of plankton found in many parts of the world has turned up in the Great Lakes.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Cornell University researchers detected the creature in a water sample taken from Lake Erie last year.

The rotifer species is called Brachionus leydigii, a non-native invertebrate.

Its presence has been noted in Europe, Asia and Australia. EPA says it can tolerate saltwater and freshwater environments, plus a wide range of temperatures.

The agency says there’s little if any evidence the newcomer will harm the environment or the economy if it becomes established in the Great Lakes, where other exotic species have done significant damage.

But EPA says there’s also little reason to believe the newly arrived zooplankton will do any good.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s