Excitement building over solar eclipse: what you should know

“This is the first time we’ll be able to see a total solar eclipse in the continental United States since 1989,” said Shannon Schmoll; Director of the MSU Abrams Planetarium.

From Oregon, through Missouri and on to South Carolina…the United States is in the direct path of this solar eclipse where several states will see the moon completely block out the light from the sun.

“This is the first one going coast to coast since 1918,” Schmoll stated.

Schmoll says if you travel to that path where a total eclipse is visible, you won’t be disappointed.

“You’re going to be able to see stars, and you’ll be able to see planets during the day and it will be absolutely beautiful,” said Schmoll.

Here in mid-Michigan, Schmoll says we’ll see about 80% coverage as the moon passes in front of the sun but no matter where you view it, she says you must protect your eyes.

“You can use eclipse glasses, you can use a welder’s glass 14 nothing lower, you cannot use anything that auto darkens, you can also use a pinhole projection so a small hole in a piece of paper,” Schmoll stated.

Schmoll says it only takes seconds to suffer eye damage if you look directly at the sun.

“Even when the sun is partial eclipse, even if it’s 99.9%, there’s enough light that can damage your eyes so you need to be very careful,” said Schmoll.

The Abrams Planetarium will actually be closed this weekend and through Wednesday because the staff is headed into the path of the total eclipse.

However, the MSU observatory will be open Monday from 1:30 until 3:30 for a public viewing party if you’d like to check it out.

If you miss this eclipse, the next total eclipse that will be visible from the U.S. won’t be until 2024.