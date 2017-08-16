Daniel Craig announces return as James Bond

By Published:
FILE - This is a Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015 file photo of actor Daniel Craig poses for the media as he arrives for the German premiere of the James Bond movie 'Spectre' in Berlin, Germany. British actor Daniel Craig announced he returning to cars, cocktails and camera pens to play James Bond in the franchise’s next film, due out in 2019. The 49-year old actor told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s “Late Show” that it will likely be his last time playing 007, and that he hopes to “go out on a high note.” (AP Photo/Michael Sohn/File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Craig will return for a fifth go-around as James Bond.

The actor confirmed reports he would reprise his role as the suave British spy for “Bond 25” during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night.

The announcement is a reversal for Craig, who told Time Out London in 2015 he’d rather slash his wrists than do another Bond film.

Craig chalks up that comment as “a stupid answer” and tells Colbert he “couldn’t be happier” to return to the role.

Craig breathed new life into the Bond franchise when he took over as 007 for 2006′s “Casino Royale.”

“Bond 25” hits theaters in November 2019.

