Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 2 wanted for a felony offense

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to identify and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured left to right.

Attempt to identify:

During the early morning hours of August 8th, an assault took place on the 6000 block of South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. The first subject is described as black female, late teens to early twenties, with long curly brown hair and approximately 5’3” and 125 pounds. The second subject is described as a black male in his late teens to early twenties and approximately 5’10”. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a felony offense:

Termaine Skip Lindsey is an 18-year-old black male who stands 5’11” tall and weighs 170 pounds. Mr. Lindsey has black Hair and brown eyes. Mr. Lindsey has a Felony Warrant for Fraud out of the City of

Lansing, Michigan.

Devante Marquis Mugashe is a 21-year-old black male who stands 6’02″ tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. MMr. Mugashe has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of the City of

Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.