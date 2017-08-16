“Caesar” Pet Of The Day August 16

Meet “Caesar”, our Pet Of The Day today. Caesar is a 6-year-old boxer. He is a beautiful brindle boy. Caesar has the sweetest personality. He loves to go on walks and he knows his commands. Caesar is a big dog and would probably do best in an adult-only home. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Caesar by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
