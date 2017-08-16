5-county Michigan parks chief resigning amid investigation

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) – The head of a five-county park system in southeastern Michigan is resigning amid an internal investigation.

The Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority hasn’t explained the investigation.

But the Livingston Daily Press & Argus of Howell and the Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday that George Phifer submitted a letter of resignation.

Phifer had been placed on paid leave in June amid the ongoing probe.

The Huron-Clinton system has 13 parks in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Livingston counties and is supported through property taxes.

Phifer worked for the park system since 2008, when he was hired as police chief.

Metroparks Police Chief Michael Reese is expected to continue serving as acting director for the immediate future. He says the agency can’t comment on personnel matters.

