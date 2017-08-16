34 Michigan businesses file lawsuits against Blue Cross over “hidden” fees

“

WLNS – Michigan’s largest health insurer is being taken to court by more than 30 companies around the state.

The businesses filed lawsuits accusing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan of adding “hidden” fees, and then skimming them off of self-funded health insurance plans.

6 News spoke to Perrin Rynders Wednesday, an attorney from a firm that represents many of the plaintiffs in this case. He said the practice in question started back in 1994 and continued until 2012.

“When the customers thought they were paying the hospital bill, they were actually paying the hospital bill plus an additional amount of money that blue cross kept for themselves,” Rynders said.

Rynders said his firm has been helping Michigan businesses file lawsuits against Blue Cross since 2011, and the list is still growing.

“I suspect that the companies that we’ve been able to help and we’ve worked with more than 200, I suspect that that’s probably the tip of the iceberg.”

In just the last week, 34 companies have filed suit against BCBS of Michigan, claiming they are also victims of the practice.

One of the reasons for the influx of lawsuits is that a judge had previously said August 12, 2017 was the final day companies could file this lawsuit against the insurer.

6 News reached out to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for its side on the matter. Helen Stojic, a spokesperson for BCBS issued a statement.

“The litigants have stated publicly their concern about the statute of limitations as the reason for these filings. These lawsuits date back to issues from more than 20 years ago and pre-date current Blue Cross management and business practice. We are of course disappointed when parties go to court because we prefer to resolve these matters by working with customers.”

Here’s a list of all the plaintiffs to recently file suit according to court records:

Auto Club Insurance Association

Ajax Paving Industries Inc.

Anchor Lamina America Inc.

Artiflex Manufacturing LLC

Autocam Corp.

Decorative Panels International Inc. in Toledo

Delta Faucet Co.

Dura Automotive Systems LLC

Fuel Systems Inc.

Gardner White Furniture Co. Inc.

General Die Casting Co.

Healthsource Saginaw Inc.

Hillsdale College

Husky Envelope Products Inc.

Imlach Movers Inc.

Lear Corp.

L.E. Jones Co. LLC

Mayco International LLC

N-K Manufacturing Technologies LLC

Oakland Stamping LLC

Optimal Computer Aided Engineering Inc.

Phillips Service Industries Inc.

Plastomer Corp.

Rhema Holdings LLC

Ritsema Associates

Ross Education LLC

Unified Brands Inc.

windstream services LLC

ThyssenKrupp Materials NA Inc.

Trans-Matic Manufacturing Co.

TI Group Automotive Systems LLC

W & P Management LLC

Wendricks Truss Inc.

Williams Chevrolet Inc.