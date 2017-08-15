Two-A-Days: Mason Bulldogs

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Our Two-A-Day reports continue and we go to Mason High School where another new coach takes over.

His name is Gary Hougton and he is taking the Bulldogs through their second week of practice.

Taking over for the retired Jerry Vanhavel, Houghton has implented his own tactics and wrinkles to practices and the playbook as he tries to shape the Bulldogs, who finished 8-2 last year, falling to DeWitt in the district final, in his image.

Expectations are high across the board as the Bulldogs try to sniff out a CAAC Red title and change brings about adjustment:

“It is different you know Jerry was here as a head coach for 26 years and it’s a big change when something like that happens when someone that did a great job like Jerry retires it’s a big transition. I think they’re starting to come around to what I wanted it’s gonna be a little different than what Jerry had in the past. We’re using the same terminology, we’re just throwing some wrinkles in. What I’ve noticed is we’re getting a little better every day. That’s all I can really ask for and we did a lot of work in the summer and the off-season with our quarterbacks and wide receivers and it’s starting to come together.”