Two-A-Days: Lansing Everett Vikings

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We are really closing in on the start of the high school football season.

Opening night is just 10 days away and we have our second week of our 6 Sports Two-A-Days for you, going to 20 schools in 10 days.

We’re at Lansing Everett where longtime assistant coach Chad Foster takes over for Marcelle Carruthers.

Foster is also the school’s athletic director and spent nine years on Carruthers’ staff.

He is trying to lead Everett football back to where his predacessor put it, on the local map and into the post-season playoffs which the vikings have missed the last two seasons.

And you talk about a coach who is living his dream job; Chad Foster is it:

“I think it’s been a dream of mine since probably 5 years old to be the head football coach at Everett.”

Reporter” “I didn’t realize you’re living a dream aren’t you?”

Coach: “I am. Every day, waking up in the morning on Monday morning was probably one of the best days of my life knowing that I was gonna be able to come out and put together a game plan for a group of kids and just give back to what Coach Carruthers and the coaches before have done for me and it was just exciting to be here and be with the kids. I’ve been at Everett my entire life. I’ve been coming to football games since I was 5 years old. I was the ball boy from I think 5th grade to 8th grade, played 4 years here, coached here, left and went into college and realize that I need to be back at Everett coaching. People joke around and call me Mr. Everett, some teachers around here. I just love this place.”