UPDATE: Shooting at Abbey Villas Apartments in Jackson

UPDATE: The Jackson Police Chief Elmer Hitt says they have made no arrests yet.

We know the victim is a 34 year old white female. She was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.

No suspect information is being released at this time.

The victim is in critical condition at Henry Ford Allegiance.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – One person was shot at Abbey Villas Apartments on Van Buren Street in Jackson.

The shooting happened inside a unit in Building B around 3:00 p.m.

One shooting victim was taken out of the building and was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Victim’s condition unknown.

Police are still looking for suspect.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we get more information.

