Safety council: Motor vehicle deaths dip slightly in 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) – New data show U.S. motor vehicle deaths and injuries were down slightly in the first six months of 2017, although they were still significantly higher than they were two years ago.

The preliminary figures were compiled by the National Safety Council, which gets its data from state governments.

It says there were 18,689 motor vehicle deaths through June 30. That’s 250 fewer deaths, or a 1 percent decline, from the period in 2016. But deaths were still up 8 percent compared to the first six months of 2015.

Motor vehicle deaths began to spike in late 2014, ending several years of historic declines. There were 40,200 deaths for all of 2016 compared to 35,398 in 2014.

The increase corresponded with record-high miles driven by Americans as the economy improved.